Akash Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $25.66 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.63 or 0.01362977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00079016 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00492496 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

