Allied Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Target by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Target by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $139.30 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.06. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,204 shares of company stock worth $7,688,056. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.