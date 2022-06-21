Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $38,748,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

NYSE WMT opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

