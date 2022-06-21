Allied Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Geron by 1,890.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 531,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 413,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 786.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 365,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a negative net margin of 8,584.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
