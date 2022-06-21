Alpha Omega Group Inc. Acquires 5,135 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 10.4% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,636. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

