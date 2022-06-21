Altura Market Cap Achieves $10.29 Million (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Altura coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Altura has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $157,514.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Altura has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00105983 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00833921 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00503968 BTC.

About Altura

Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft

