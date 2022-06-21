American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Position Increased by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 173.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $861,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period.

Shares of TAXF opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38.

