Ampleforth (AMPL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.01 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $36.29 million and $1.01 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003880 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004844 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,625.29 or 0.99997022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00129418 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 45,524,587 coins and its circulating supply is 45,342,778 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.