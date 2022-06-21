Analysts Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target at $31.01

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after buying an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $458,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

