Analysts Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Target Price at €6.94

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.94 ($7.31).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.42) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.74) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.32) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.37) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.43 ($6.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a PE ratio of -3.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.24 ($5.51) and a 52 week high of €10.33 ($10.88). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

