Analysts Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Target Price at $340.80

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $340.80.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 371,624.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $230.33 on Tuesday. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

