Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) PT at $25.80

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,155,024 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,199. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 49.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.17. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

