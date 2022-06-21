Analysts Set Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Price Target at GBX 1,138

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,138 ($13.94).

Several research firms have weighed in on PNN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.92) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.86) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,020 ($12.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 205.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,052.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,077.86. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 741 ($9.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($16.35).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.83 ($0.33) per share. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Pennon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.