Analysts Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target at $372.91

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $373.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $298.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

