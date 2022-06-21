Analysts Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target at $27.33

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Kristen E. Blum acquired 4,093 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $100,196.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,227.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $59,005.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 255,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

