Analysts Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Price Target at $161.57

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.57.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Waste Management by 148.5% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,924,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,961,000 after purchasing an additional 205,163 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

