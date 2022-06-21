Anderson Hoagland & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 1.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.42. 248,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,086,545. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.53.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

