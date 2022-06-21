Anderson Hoagland & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $353,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 306,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,060,378. The firm has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $74.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

