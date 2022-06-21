Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,260 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 166.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 1,903,508 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth about $5,523,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 311.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,037,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 785,443 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.