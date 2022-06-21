AppCoins 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (APPC) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $323,086.86 and $11.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 239,805,531 coins and its circulating supply is 239,805,530 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

