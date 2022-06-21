Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLE. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of APLE opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $54,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

