Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $87,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.