Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.