Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
