AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,202 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,821 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 856,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 686,697 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.61) to £115 ($140.86) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.49) to £120 ($146.99) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.94) to £111 ($135.96) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

