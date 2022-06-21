Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 67,167 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $861,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 168,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45.

