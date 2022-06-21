Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $1.72 Million in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.45% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,691,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,929,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,481,000.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $57.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

