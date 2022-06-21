Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

