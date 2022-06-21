Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,097 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $298.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

