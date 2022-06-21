Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,008 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.09.

Shares of FIS opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average is $103.19.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.