Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 80,021 Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter.

OMFS opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46.

