Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 95,633 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 105,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 581,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

