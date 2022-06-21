Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $120.97 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

