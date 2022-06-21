Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Acquires 741 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 6.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 160.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 63.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 93.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $7.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.65. 819,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,197,192. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.83 and its 200 day moving average is $344.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

