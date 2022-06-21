Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,839 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,409 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD traded up $5.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.50. 31,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,529. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.47 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

