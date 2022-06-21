AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 2.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVB traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.87. 5,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.63.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

