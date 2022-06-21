Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at $80,164,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

CAR opened at $160.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.64.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 39.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

