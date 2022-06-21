AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $23.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $170,251,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 799,760 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $36,871,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 604.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 745,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.