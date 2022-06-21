AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $42.26 on Friday. AZZ has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.23 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $15,536,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 765,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 138,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,972,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,667,000 after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 104.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AZZ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

