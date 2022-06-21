Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $162.90 million and $8.95 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00682687 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00080670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00497629 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin's official Twitter account is @babydogecoin

