Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

BSBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BSBR opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.0352 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 850,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 76,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 991.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 616,788 shares during the period.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

