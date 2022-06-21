Band Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19.30 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $51.22 million and $19.30 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00007083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,542.00 or 0.99966423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00129624 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

