Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Reduced by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,072,516. The stock has a market cap of $263.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

