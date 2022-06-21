Barclays Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $135.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.11.

DRI opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 235,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 102.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,427 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

