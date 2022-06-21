Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.89 ($2.91).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.31) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.20) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.18) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 210 ($2.57) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Barclays stock opened at GBX 161.40 ($1.98) on Tuesday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.69). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 173.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.55.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

