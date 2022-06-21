Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,648,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $4,744,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 50.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $236.52. 9,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,503. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

