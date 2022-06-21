Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

DE stock traded up $8.54 on Tuesday, reaching $331.26. 29,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.22 and a 200-day moving average of $375.97. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.