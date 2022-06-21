Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $7.15 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Cummins by 11.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Cummins by 20.7% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 123.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.22.

NYSE:CMI traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.47. 7,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,872. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.17 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.