Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

GE stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.45. The company had a trading volume of 85,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

