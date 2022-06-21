Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 344,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,732,000 after buying an additional 41,994 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 112,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

