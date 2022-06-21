Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC traded up $13.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $458.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.02.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Argus increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.